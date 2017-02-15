Report: More than 998 Tennessee bridges structurally deficient

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new report says the Brooklyn Bridge and Washington’s Arlington Memorial Bridge are among thousands of spans considered structurally deficient.

Although the numbers of deficient bridges have declined in recent years, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association’s (ARBTA) analysis of transportation department data shows more than 55,000 bridges in the U.S. have been deemed deficient. In Tennessee, out of the 20,123 bridges, fives percent are considered deficient, according to the report.

Bridges labeled structurally deficient aren’t necessarily in immediate danger of collapse. The term is applied when spans need rehabilitation or replacement because at least one major component has advanced deterioration or other problems.

Tennessee ranks 21st in the nation in total number of deficient bridges and 42nd when compared to total percent of inventory. However, the state has seen an improvement. In 2015, the state had around 1026 bridges considered structurally deficient. In 2016, they had 998 bridges considered structurally deficient.

ARBTA says deficient bridges are crossed about 185 million times a day. The top 14 most-traveled deficient bridges are located in California.