Police search for missing man in Knox County, Kentucky

ARTEMUS, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing man in Knox County, Kentucky.

KSP says Douglas M. Middleton, 23, left his residence around 10 a.m. on Walton Road in the Artemus community going toward thew woods behind his home. According to his guardian, he has a known disability and has never left his home by himself. The guardian says Middleton has also not been taking his medication.

Middleton is a white male standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 133 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, a thin build and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and gray striped jacket and brown leather boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at (606) 573-3131.