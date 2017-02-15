New University of Tennessee Chancellor shares vision for future

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Wednesday marks the first day in University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport’s term. She is the eighth chancellor in the university’s history.

Davenport comes to the University of Tennessee from the University of Cincinnati, where she was interim president. Before that, she served as senior vice president for academic affairs and provost for three years at the university.

She will replace Chancellor Jimmy Cheek on March 1. She will become not only the university’s first female chancellor but also the highest-paid chancellor in the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s history.

Davenport’s base salary is $585,000 annually, along with up to $95,000 in additional compensation. She will also be eligible for bonuses beginning July 1, 2017.