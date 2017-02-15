Man convicted of hitting, killing man with truck at Oak Ridge fireworks show

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Lee Cromwell (source: Anderson County Detention Center)
Lee Cromwell (source: Anderson County Detention Center)

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – A man charged with hitting and killing a man during 2015 Independence Day celebrations in Oak Ridge has been found guilty on all counts by a jury.

The jury convicted Lee Cromwell Wednesday of vehicular homicide, criminally negligent homicide, reckless homicide, 12 counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Oak Ridge police said Cromwell hit and killed James Robinson of Knoxville with his Dodge Ram as he backed it through a parking lot of Bissell Park at the Midtown Community Center. Family friends said Robinson was trying to save his little girl from being hit by the truck.

Previous story: Knoxville man struck, killed by pickup truck in parking lot of Independence Day celebration in Oak Ridge

Robinson was later pronounced dead at Methodist Medical Center. Nine others were sent to the hospital.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s