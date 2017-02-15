Man convicted of hitting, killing man with truck at Oak Ridge fireworks show

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – A man charged with hitting and killing a man during 2015 Independence Day celebrations in Oak Ridge has been found guilty on all counts by a jury.

The jury convicted Lee Cromwell Wednesday of vehicular homicide, criminally negligent homicide, reckless homicide, 12 counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Oak Ridge police said Cromwell hit and killed James Robinson of Knoxville with his Dodge Ram as he backed it through a parking lot of Bissell Park at the Midtown Community Center. Family friends said Robinson was trying to save his little girl from being hit by the truck.

Robinson was later pronounced dead at Methodist Medical Center. Nine others were sent to the hospital.