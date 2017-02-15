‘It is on us’: UT Chancellor speaks on consent on college campuses

Related Coverage New University of Tennessee Chancellor shares vision for future

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – During her first press conference as the University of Tennessee chancellor, Beverly Davenport spoke on consent on college campuses.

According to the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), women between the ages of 18-24 are more at risk to experience sexual violence. Male college students between the ages of 18-24 are 78 percent more likely to be sexually assaulted than non-students. The organization says only 20 percent of female students report sexual violence to law enforcement.

The chancellor says she has spoken to many student groups, including Greek life and special interest organizations on the topic.

“We must have a culture of consent,” said Davenport. “I say ‘if you see something, you say something. You do not let your friend walk away when they are impaired.'”

Davenport believes everyone, including faculty and staff, must work together on the issue.

Davenport mentioned the “It is On Us” initiative during her meeting with the press.

The campaign was created by the Obama Administration and the RAINN to reduce sexual violence on college campuses. Students are able to make pledges to help keep their friends and community safe.