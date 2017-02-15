Crossville house searched in narcotics investigation

(Crossville Police Department)
(Crossville Police Department)

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – Police raided a house in Crossville after an investigation with Crossville Police Department’s narcotics unit.

A house on 1039 Browns Creek Drive was searched on Monday, February 13, 2017. Police said after completion of the narcotics investigation, Grand Jury Indictments will be sought for Timothy Barnes Sr., 50, Shirley Barnes, 45, and Angela Barnes, 23.

The search of the house followed an in-depth investigation and undercover operation, according to police. Crossville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 13th Judicial Drug Task Force and the HIDTA / TBI Drug Task Force assisted with the investigation.

 

PHOTOS: Crossville narcotics investigation

