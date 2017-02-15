Chipotle gives free food to kids as part of reading program

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In an effort to get more families in the door, Chipotle is offering free kids meals for daily reading.

The offer is geared for grades K-5 as part of their Reading Rewards Program. Teachers and librarians can submit applications for their students to be part of the program.

If approved, they will be emailed a custom reading log, which they can ask their readers to color in each day that they have read 15-20 minutes. Reward cards will be shipped directly to the school or district after approval.

Chipotle says only one application per school is allowed per year.

More: Apply for Chipotle reading rewards