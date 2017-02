ALCOA (WATE) – Alcoa Police are investigating after two people were found dead in their residence, Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:23 a.m.

Upon arrival police found Ladonald Hodge, 55, and his wife Dawn, 46, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives responded to the residence and processed the scene.

More details will be released upon further investigation and pending autopsy results.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.