3 charged in Claiborne County kidnapping, extortion case

TAZEWELL (WATE) – Three people were arrested in Claiborne County earlier this week in connection with a kidnapping and extortion case.

Nathan G. Taylor, 47; Steven Daniel Moore, 43; and Steven Coty Lee Moore, 24; are each charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault. Taylor was also charged with two counts of extortion and trafficking of a person for a commercial sex act and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale and delivery.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says the two victims in the case were bound by their hands and feet and threatened with a deadly weapon for several hours. Investigators say the victims were transported by the suspects from one residents to another during their captivity. The victims were forced to make phone calls to obtain money for their release.

All suspects were taken into custody at their homes on Monday. They were then arraigned and given bonds of $250,000 each.