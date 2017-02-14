Tennessee Rep. Lovell resigns amid allegations of sexual impropriety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee House Representative Mark Lovell has resigned from his position amid allegations of sexual impropriety.

Sources told News 2 Reporter Chris Bundgaard the allegations stem from a legislative event held last week, during which the Shelby County representative is accused of inappropriately groping a female.

Lovell submitted his resignation on Tuesday to Speaker Beth Harwell citing demanding time requirements of the position.

“It has been an honor to be elected and serve in the Tennessee House of Representatives. However, the time requirements to represent my constituents are more demanding that anticipated. Thus, I do not have the time necessary to devote to my business interests and to my family. It had become evident that i cannot devote the time I need to my elected position,” he wrote in the statement.

His resignation is effective immediately.

Tuesday afternoon Lovell declined an on camera interview, but did issue a statement.

Earlier today I submitted a letter of resignation to The Speaker of the House, Honorable Beth Harwell, to resign my seat serving the 95th House District in the Tennessee House of Representatives. This was a tremendously difficult decision. I can only hope everyone who placed their trust in me to represent them in the State Legislature including all my constituents, neighbors, family and friends can accept my sincerest apology for having to resign at this time. Over the past few months, it has become evident to me that I was not fulfilling the promise I made to myself and my family to continue to be available to my family needs both physically and mentally. While I am extremely disappointed that at this time I do not feel I have the capacity to serve my constituents and represent them to the best of my abilities while also giving my family the attention they deserve, I must choose to focus on my family and myself at this time. Again, I am extremely grateful for all of the trust the great people in my district have placed in me and I apologize greatly for not being able to fulfill my campaign promises to them. Regarding any sexual harassment allegations, I stand by my statement that no improprieties happened and the allegations are completely false. So that I may begin focusing on my family, any further inquiries need to be directed to Valerie Morris, my communications representative.”