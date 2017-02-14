Tenn. Suicide Prevention Network to offer free text-message support line

Related Coverage Tennessee teen suicide rates on the rise

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Around 950 people in Tennessee die by suicide each year. According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, more people die by suicide than from homicide, AIDS or drunk driving each year.

The organization has partnered with the Crisis Text Line to offer a free 24/7 text-message support line to people in crisis.

People needing support can text “TN” to 741-741 to be connected to a crisis counselor. The line will provide immediate support and referrals for suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, child and domestic abuse, substance abuse, eating disorders, human trafficking and more.

“Not everyone in crisis is comfortable verbalizing their problems or talking to relative strangers on the phone. Meanwhile, many teens and young adults–a high-suicide-risk population group–use their phones for texting instead of talking,” said Scott Ridgway, TSPN’s Executive Director. “The Crisis Text Line offers an alternative means of contact for people who might not reach out for help otherwise.”

Suicide is the leading cause of violent deaths in the state and around the world, according to the organization. It is the second-leading cause of death for people between the ages of 15-24 in the state.

“We are psyched to partner with TSPN to bring Crisis Text Line to Tennesseans in pain. Our Tennessee-specific data trends will help TSPN continue to develop policies to save even more lives,” said Nancy Lublin, Founder and CEO, Crisis Text Line.

