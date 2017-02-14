RAM offers free vet clinic in Knoxville

Related Coverage Remote Area Medical, Young Williams to provide free services for pets

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Remote Area Medical offered free veterinary services Tuesday for some of their own medical patients’ pets.

Michael McMahan dropped his dog, 5-month-old Nova, off along with nearly 70 other people.

“She’s a mountain-bred dog. She’s in need of this service,” he said.

RAM teamed up with Young Williams Animal Center to offer free spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, microchips and city tags.

“We’ve had a successful veterinary program for years treating over 67,000 animals so as we are reinvigorating the program we’re so happy to be working with Young Williams Animal Center,” said Amanda Weber, RAM’s Community Veterinary Specialist.

The Sevier County Humane Society chipped in too by donating dozens of bags of pet food so everyone who stopped by could take home a bag for their pets.

“There are so many people who are not able to access veterinary care for their animals who are very loved members of their families and so this gives them the opportunity to be able to access those important services and keep their animals healthy,” Weber said.

Each of the people bringing pets was a former RAM patient. They all signed up for the vet clinic at the medical clinic earlier this month.

McMahan has used RAM’s free medical services for himself for 15 years. He is happy his pet can now get the same care.

“So many people don’t tend to their animals and this is one way to associate people to start taking care,” he said.

The pets went home protected from disease and taking one more step toward preventing pet overpopulation.

“Spaying and neutering is an important way to help cut down on euthanasia rates,” Weber said.

RAM says they are hoping to have the mobile vet clinics regularly in East Tennessee and hopefully throughout the state.