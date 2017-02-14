No. 13 Kentucky blows past Tennessee 83-58

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WATE) – No. 13 Kentucky was on a mission Tuesday night.

The Wildcats led for all but 3-plus minutes on their way to a 83-58 blowout against Tennessee.

The Vols (14-12, 6-7 SEC) shot just 35 percent from the field, making 18 of their 52 shots. Sophomore forward Admiral Schofield led Tennessee with 17 points while Jordan Bone added 15. Robert Hubbs III and Grant Williams, who combined to score 38 points in the Vols upset win over Kentucky on Jan. 24, managed just 15 as a whole in the rematch.

Malik Monk controlled the spotlight for most of the night. The Kentucky freshman scored a game-high 20 points to go with 8 rebounds.

There wasn’t much Tennessee did better than Kentucky (21-5, 11-2 SEC) statistically. The only category the Vols had on their side was free throws, making 19-24.

Kentucky stood out from long range, firing off 11 from downtown. The Wildcats also scored 18 fast break points. The Vols scored just nine point from beyond the arc and did not have a single point on a fast break.

With the loss, Kentucky now leads the overall series 153-69 with a 90-16 mark when playing inside Rupp Arena. Rick Barnes is also now 3-4 against the Wildcats and 4-4 all-time when facing John Calipari.

Tennessee turns its focus to a home game against Missouri Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network. With five games remaining in the regular season, each game is crucial for the Vols, who are on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament.