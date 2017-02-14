Monroe County wanted man arrested after brief chase

MADISONVILLE (WATE) – A wanted suspect was arrested on a number of drug and other charges after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says he led them on a brief pursuit.

Russell Tallent is charged with possession of Schedule II for resale, possession of Schedule IV for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, no registration and no insurance.

Deputies saw him driving on a suspended license on Reagan Valley Road in the Mount Vernon community Tuesday and knew he had warrants for his arrest. They tried to stop him, but Tallent fled. They eventually caught up with him and took him into custody.