Man robbed after arranging meeting through social media in Morristown

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A man was robbed in south Morristown after arranging to meet someone through social media.

Investigators say the man went to a residence belonging to someone he did not know. Three men threatened the victim with a handgun and assaulted him. They took the victim’s cash and keys, according to the report.

The victim received minor injuries to his head and face.

The Morristown Police Department is reminding people to be careful using social media to arrange meetings. There has been a rise in robberies connected with social media. Investigators suggest people should meet in a public place during business hours. Also, have someone go with you or know where you are going.