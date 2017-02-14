Ken Sparks honored with street named after him on Carson-Newman campus

JEFFERSON CITY (WATE) – Ken Sparks received another worthy honor on Tuesday.

The legendary Carson-Newman University football coach, who retired at the end of last season, now has a street named after him on campus.

The Jefferson City City Council voted to rename College Street as Ken Sparks Way. Despite his continued battle with cancer, Sparks, along with his wife Carol, was on hand at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Before retiring on Nov. 14, Sparks put together one of the best coaching careers in college football history.

He finished his Carson-Newman career after 37 seasons, 338 wins, 99 losses and two ties. His career winning percentage of .7699 is the fourth highest in college football history while the 338 victories amount to the fifth best total in the nation.

Sparks was inducted into the inaugural NCAA Division II Hall of Fame Coaches Class in 2010. The 72-year-old is also a member of the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame, the Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame, the Carson-Newman Athletic Hall of Fame, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and the NAIA Hall of Fame.

College Street bisects the middle of campus. It runs from the intramural fields in the west, running east to where it intersects Branner Avenue. It terminates at the front door to the Maddox Student Activities Center, which houses Holt Fieldhouse and Sparks’ first on-campus office.