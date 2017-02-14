Jury finds Knoxville man guilty after a series of bank robberies

Related Coverage Search warrants reveal new details in East Tenn. bank extortion scheme

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man was found guilty after a string of bank robberies that prosecutors claim included elaborate kidnapping schemes.

A jury found Michael Benanti guilty on all 23 counts. His sentencing will be July 25.

His alleged accomplice Brian Witham pleaded guilty earlier this year.

The first robbery in Tennessee happened in April 2015 at the Y12 Federal Credit Union in Oak Ridge. The second was in July at SmartBank in West Knoxville. Investigators say in both cases that robbers targeted bank employees and their families, forcing them to take money from the banks.

