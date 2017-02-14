Gun found at Morristown West High; 3 students detained

Published: Updated:
police-lights

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Three students at Morristown Hamblen High School West were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found inside the school.

School system officials say the school went into lockdown around 2:30 p.m. after they received reports of a gun in the school. The superintendent went with officers to search the school and found a gun.

Three male students were detained for questioning in connection with the weapon’s discovery. The Morristown Police Department expects charges to be filed shortly.

The lockdown was lifted at 3:30 p.m.

