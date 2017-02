CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – According to special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Clarksville woman is facing theft charges after stealing nearly half a million dollars from a church.

During her time serving as treasurer of First Presbyterian Baptist Church from 2010 to 2016, Connie Parker stole $498,000, and manipulated accounting reports to cover up the theft.

She was arrested Tuesday over the accusations and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.