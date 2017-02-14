Church ministry to provide free prom attire

prom dress

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Prom season is around the corner. However, for some teens, it is hard to find the right dress at a price their families can afford.

Rio Revolution Church’s Second Chance Prom Ministry is providing dresses, accessories, make-up and hair for free to students. This is the organization’s fifth year helping students.

Not only can the ministry help provide dresses, but it can also help boys find tuxedos. There are over 1,800 dresses available and businesses from across East Tennessee provide their services.

Shoppers can look for attire at Rio Revolution Church in Maryville on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information on the event or how to donate, visit Rio Revolution’s website.

