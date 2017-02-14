Broadway actress speaks to students at alma mater in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Broadway actress took time from her busy schedule Tuesday to speak to some theater students at her alma mater – Bearden High School in Knoxville.

Stephanie Benn is touring with the show “Chicago.” She graduated from Bearden in 2000 and wen ton to earn a bachelor’s degree in theater and dance from the University of Tennessee.

She was heavily involved in the theater program and Bearden and came back to share her knowledge and experiences with current students.

“It was very important to me today to make sure they know [to] trust your gifts, how you’ve developed them, trust what you bring to them, and know that the right door, when it’s time, will open up for you,” she said.

“She is willing to help anyone on their journey. She is an outstanding artist, but also has an outstanding heart that goes along with that,” said teacher Leann Dickson.

Benn will be performing in “Chicago” this Saturday and Sunday at the Tennessee Theatre.