Alcoa car dealerships burglarized, police offering $1K reward

ALCOA (WATE) – Many car dealerships were burglarized on Alcoa Highway last week.

Police believe the burglaries happened between 8:30 p.m. February 6 and noon February 7 at Twin City Mazda, Twin City Buick and Rusty Wallace Kia.

According to the report, employees discovered doors pried open, vandalized safes, ransacked offices and stolen money.

Investigators are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. To contact investigators call, 865-380-4964 or email ksanders@cityofalcoa-tn.gov.