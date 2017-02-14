ABC announces first African-American “Bachelorette”

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(WATE) – ABC’s hit show “The Bachelorette” made history Monday on “Jimmy Kimmell Live!” The franchise announced it’s first African-American bachelorette, current “The Bachelor” contestant Rachel Lindsay.

Lindsay will be the second consecutive bachelorette from Dallas. She is an associate at a Dallas law firm and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and Marquette University Law School.

Her father, Sam A. Lindsay, is a United States District Judge who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1998.

Rachel received the first impression rose in the first episode of bachelor Nick Viall’s season, which premiered January 2.

In January, former bachelor Ben Higgins tweeted his prediction on Lindsay.

