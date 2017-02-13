Valentine’s Day: States prefer different romantic comedies

Actress Nia Vardalos, the star and writer of the film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding", smiles during an interview Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2002, in Los Angeles. Vardalos adapted the movie from her one-woman show about a woman who defies the traditions of her loud Greek family by marrying a man with a different heritage. (AP Photo/Krista Niles)
(WATE) – Valentine’s Day is more than showing your love for a loved one. It’s a great day to laugh by watching a romantic comedy.

Declutter.com used Google data to find what comedies were loved the most in each state.

“Love Actually” is the most popular movie in the country. The Christmas, British comedy features a star-studded cast including: Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and more.

Tennessee’s favorite and the second most popular movie in the country is “Sweet Home Alabama,” which stars Reese Witherspoon. Many fans can probably remember the classic line: “Why do want to marry me for, anyhow? So I can kiss you anytime I want.”

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” took third place. The 2002 film stars Nia Vardalos and John Corbett.

  • Alabama: “Sweet Home Alabama”
  • Alaska: “The Proposal”
  • Arizona: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”
  • Arkansas: “Sweet Home Alabama”
  • California: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”
  • Colorado: “Splash”
  • Connecticut: “Splash”
  • Delaware: “Love Actually”
  • Florida: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”
  • Georgia: “Bewitched”
  • Hawaii: “50 First Dates”
  • Idaho: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”
  • Illinois: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”
  • Indiana: “Bewitched”
  • Iowa: “Sweet Home Alabama”
  • Kansas: “Pretty Woman”
  • Kentucky: “Sweet Home Alabama”
  • Louisiana: “Pretty Woman”
  • Maine: “Love Actually”
  • Maryland: “Love Actually”
  • Massachusetts: “Love Actually”
  • Michigan: “Friends with Benefits”
  • Minnesota: “Love Actually”
  • Mississippi:”Sweet Home Alabama”
  • Missouri: “Splash”
  • Montana: “Pretty Woman”
  • Nebraska: “Friends with Benefits”
  • Nevada: “What Happens in Vegas”
  • New Hampshire: “Love Actually”
  • New Jersey: “Moonstruck”
  • New Mexico: “Just Go With It”
  • New York: “When Harry Met Sally”
  • North Carolina: “Pretty Woman”
  • North Dakota: “Pretty Woman”
  • Ohio: “Friends with Benefits”
  • Oklahoma: “Sweet Home Alabama”
  • Oregon: “Moonstruck”
  • Pennsylvania: “Love Actually”
  • Rhode Island: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”
  • South Carolina: “The Proposal”
  • South Dakota: “Friends with Benefits”
  • Tennessee: “Sweet Home Alabama”
  • Texas: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”
  • Utah: “Just Go With It”
  • Vermont: “Love Actually”
  • Virginia: “Love Actually”
  • Washington: “Sleepless in Seattle”
  • West Virginia: “Sweet Home Alabama”
  • Wisconsin: “Love Actually”
  • Wyoming: “Just Go With It”

