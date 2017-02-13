Trial date set for man accused of killing Knox County teen

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The trial date for Riley Gaul was set for August 1 in court.

Gaul was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and felony murder. Investigators believe Gaul shot into Emma Walker’s bedroom while the teen was sleeping. Walker, 16, was a cheerleader and student at Central High School.

A status hearing was scheduled for May 15. On January 30, Gaul was released on a million dollar bond.

Walker’s family has set up a scholarship fund in her honor. The Emma Walker Memorial Scholarship Dinner and Silent Auction Fundraiser will be held on March 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Central High School Commons. The event will feature live music by The Young Fables.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by emailing Mr. Hammond, a teacher at Central High School, via email at christopher.hammond@knoxschools.org.

Donations to the Emma Walker Memorial Scholarship can be made by mailing a check to Central High School, 5321 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918, with the title of the scholarship.

