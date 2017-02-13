Tennessee’s Grant Williams named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s Grant Williams was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

The freshman basketball player helped the Vols during their games against Ole Miss and Georgia. In the past week, he averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks ad 1.5 steals per game.

The forward matched his season-high of 30 points during the game against Georgia. The Vols lost 76-75 Saturday.

He is among the top scorers in Tennessee’s history: Bernard King and Allan Houston. According to the Vols, he is the only freshman to have multiple 30-point games.

The Charlotte-native is sharing the honor with Texas A&M’s Robert Williams.

This is the fourth time this season that Tennessee earned a SEC weekly award. Robert Hubbs and Detrick Mostella earned awards for Player of the Week and Jordan Bowden also received the honor for Freshman of the Week in December.