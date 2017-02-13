Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill to give Knoxville native Congressional Gold Medal

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – U.S. Senators Bob Corker, Ben Cardin, Lamar Alexander and Tim Kaine have introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Master Sergeant Rodrick “Roddie” Edmonds.

In 1945, Master Sergeant Rodrick Edmonds was the senior officer responsible for 1,275 members of the Armed Forces at a prisoner-of-war camp in Germany. He saved the lives of around 200 Jewish men when he refused to single them out to a Nazi officer.

“Even when faced with death himself, Master Sergeant Edmonds and the men under his command stood united to protect their fellow soldiers. His moral fortitude and humility serve as an example for us all, and I am pleased to join my colleagues to honor his life in this way,” said Senator Corker.

Rodrick Edmonds died in 1985, but in 2015, the Knoxville-native was recognized with Israel’s highest honor for non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during World War II. He was the first American serviceman to earn the “Righteous Among the Nations” honor.

The story of Rodrick Edmonds’ heroism remained untold for decades until his son, Reverend Chris Edmonds was able to unravel what happened. WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with Chris Edmonds after his father was honored in Israel. He said his dad was humble and it has been a journey learning about the time between his capture and release.

Rodrick Edmonds was captured with thousands of others in the Battle of the Bulge in late 1944 and spent 100 days in captivity. His son vaguely knew about his father’s past from a pair of diaries Edmonds kept in captivity that included the names and addresses of his men and some of his daily thoughts. He learned a Nazi officer ordered his father to identify a separate out the Jewish-American soldiers under his command, he ordered all of the captives to step forward.

“The Nazi commander of the camp came over to my dad, approached him and said, ‘they all can’t be Jewish,'” Rodrick Edmonds’ son, Chris Edmonds said. “To which my dad responded, ‘We are all Jews here.’ That infuriated the commander and he pulled his Luger pistol out and pressed it into my dad’s forehead and said, ‘Sergeant you will order your Jewish soldiers to step forward or I will shoot you right now.”

Chris Edmonds says his father paused, then said by the Geneva Convention, soldiers simply had to give their name, rank and serial number. The German commander put his pistol down and left.

“Master Sgt. Edmonds’ bold statement, ‘We are all Jews here,’ saved hundreds of Jewish-American soldiers who were captured after the Battle of the Bulge. It is one of the most inspiring stories I know. The heroism of this 20-year-old East Tennessee soldier is an example for every one of us,” said Senator Alexander.