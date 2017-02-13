Shooting reported at Turkey Creek shopping center in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Police are responding to a shooting at a shopping center in the Turkey Creek area of West Knoxville.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. at Pier 1 Imports, 11130 Parkside Drive, according to Knox County dispatch. Rural/Metro dispatch confirmed they transported one patient to UT Medical Center.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that it and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were on scene and that all officers were okay.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to find out more details.

PHOTOS: Turkey Creek shooting scene View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (source: Knoxville Police Department)