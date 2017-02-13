Shooting reported at Turkey Creek shopping center in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: Knoxville Police Department)
(source: Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Police are responding to a shooting at a shopping center in the Turkey Creek area of West Knoxville.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. at Pier 1 Imports, 11130 Parkside Drive, according to Knox County dispatch. Rural/Metro dispatch confirmed they transported one patient to UT Medical Center.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that it and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were on scene and that all officers were okay.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to find out more details.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts.

PHOTOS: Turkey Creek shooting scene

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s