Seymour woman dies in South Knox County crash

SEYMOUR (WATE) – A woman died in a fatal car crash Sunday night in South Knox County.

Pauline Sue Tyra, 55, was driving a 2003 Pontiac on Stock Creek Road with Ronnie Sue Lowe, 58, as a passenger around 9:30 p.m. The car left the roadway and went airborne before crashing into a tree.

Lowe died in the crash and Tyra was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Only one car was involved in the crash. According to the report, speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Investigators say charges are pending.

