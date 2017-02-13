Sevier County mom wants heartbreak in 2015 deadly crash to be lesson for others

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A Sevier County mom is hoping other families learn from a tragic car crash that killed both her son and daughter two years ago.

On February 6, 2015, Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Honda Civic coupe, driven by Tyler Rolen, 15, was going south on Bent Road with three passengers: Joshua Lewis-Jones, 19; Sarah Rolen, 16; and Michael Clemons, 18. The vehicle crossed over the center line, left the roadway, went down an embankment, and into a small ditch. The car then rolled onto its side and struck a tree before stopping.

Two years later, Tyler and Sarah’s mother is hoping no other parent has to navigate this kind of grief.

“I’m just a mother trying to grieve and I do it a day at a time. On some days it’s minute by minute,” said Tonya Rolen.

While time has slipped away, it hasn’t changed anything in that Sarah and Tyler were close. She had a contagious smile, along with a loving and caring heart. He loved life, hunting and fishing.

“They were incredible, incredible children. They were beautiful both inside and out,” added Rolen.

This mom has been visiting their grave sites for two years now.

“A part of me feels empty. My heart went with them,” she said.

With this heartache, Rolen says comes a lesson.

“My hope and my prayers every day for two years has been that these kids, they need to know that they’re not invincible and vehicles, they’re not toys,” she said.

Rolen hopes changes are made to driver’s education classes where teens learn more intensely about distractions and the dangers of speeding.

“My children had drove 1.3 miles from their friend’s house and died. That’s all it took, one bad decision,” she said.

Rolen adds parents need to have an honest and open conversation with their children about driving safely.

“Learn from this tragedy. Learn from it,” added Rolen.

There’s comfort coming to visit Sarah and Tyler, but also in the pages of Sarah’s journal entry from years ago.

“She had wrote that she had gotten inspired today to help others. She just wants to make a difference in this world. I just hope she realizes how much she has,” said Rolen.

Rolen adds she doesn’t want her children to be forgotten, saying she wants to work with area school systems to set up an alert or a program where if your child is not in class during roll call, a text message or call is made to the parent letting them know. At this point, it’s just an idea and Rolen says she’s still working on the details before she presents it to school leaders.