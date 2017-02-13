Remote Area Medical, Young Williams to provide free services for pets

Related Coverage RAM clinic helps hundreds in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Remote Area Medical and the Young-Williams Animal Center are helping some East Tennessee pets Tuesday.

The organizations will be providing free spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, microchips and city tags to 69 animals from 50 families. The pets chosen belong to families who attended RAM’s Knoxville Mobile Medical Clinic.

“We are re-invigorating RAM’s Veterinary Program and our partnership with Young-Williams is key to our efforts to increase the number of pets we treat annually,” says Stan Brock founder of RAM.

The event will be at Chilhowee Park from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Families registered through RAM and were sent a reminder card. Attendees must bring proof of registration.

“Our team works diligently to perform as many surgeries as possible and educate the public about the importance of spaying and neutering. We are honored to partner with RAM and be able to provide our services to pets in need,” says Dr. Lisa Chassy, Young-Williams Animal Center director of Spay/Neuter Solutions.

Related: RAM clinic helps hundreds in Knoxville area