Remaining 2 Knoxville College buildings in use deemed unsafe

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Homeowners want answers about future plans for Knoxville College. The city deemed the two buildings remaining in use are unsafe, meaning no one will be able to go into any buildings on campus until they meet city code standards.

The historically black university lost its accreditation in the 1990s and students haven’t graduated from there in several years. Public works gave the college six months to make the necessary repairs on the two remaining buildings, but that didn’t happen.

Neighbors in the area say they are sad to see a once vibrant campus continue to be boarded up.

“It was one of those things where I’m going around the towers seeing the students, the livelihood, and then seeing the front of the building where you just drive up and seeing it boarded up. It’s sad,” said neighbor John Jordan.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to several board of trustees members for reactions and plans for the college’s future, but has not yet heard back.