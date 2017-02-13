Recalled Samsung washing-machine repairs pick-up in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In November, Samsung recalled 2.8 million top-loading washing machines due to the risk of explosion. The machine’s top can detach unexpectedly during use, posing a risk of injury.

In January, WATE 6 On Your Side looked into the long delays customers were experiencing getting their machines repaired. Some people had waited for months, just to get an appointment on the recalls.

The problem with the top loading Samsung washing machines had to do with excessive vibration or the top detaching from the washing machine chassis. There were more than 700 reports of this happening, so the recall was announced in early November.

WATE 6 On Your Side received calls from people who could not get a repairment to their house. However, the pace of repairs has picked-up over the last month.

Sonja Sharp can finally wash her clothes believing nothing bad is going to happen to her Samsung top load washing machine. A technician worked on Sonja’s washer at the end of January.

“He takes the plastic rings that were on there and replaces them with metal rings to keep the vibration down when it’s in the spin cycle,” said Sharp.

Sharp said he also put a new warning label on the washer’s lid with what types of items she shouldn’t wash in the washer, such as heavy bedding. She said the inlay also indicates which cycles are safe to use.

“It’s really running a lot better,” said Sharp. “The vibration is not as bad as it used to be. It’s not rocking and rolling like it was.”

At the beginning of January, Shanika Moon told WATE 6 On Your Side about delays in getting her recalled washer repaired. Within a week it was fixed.

Previous story: Knoxville woman still waiting for repairs to recalled washing machine

In mid-January, Howard Rosichan said despite the fix to his machine he wasn’t happy.

“They put clips on the inside,” said Rosichan. “It still shakes. It still vibrates. To me, it’s not a fixed machine.”

Since last month, however, a second repairman returned. Howard says his washer now has no issues, but, he’s keeping his fingers crossed.

Theresa Dyer said she called Samsung every day for several days about the recall but just got the same voicemail message. Finally, she gave up, then in January, she said she finally reached customer service.

Previous story: East Tennesseans’ problems with recalled Samsung washers continue

“The person wasn’t able to answer my questions about the recall, the process or whatever it was that I was supposed to do next,” said Dyer. “So they gave me another customer number to call.”

Finally, on January 23, Dyer said she received a call that Samsung had several contractors they were working with. She made an appointment and the repair was completed in less than one hour, but the technician didn’t bring the inlay with him and Dyer is still waiting on a warning sticker. So far, Dyer said the machine is working with no problems.

“I’m just glad it’s fixed,” said Dyer. “It’s been, it’s been a frustrating process.”

That seems to be the story with everyone WATE 6 On Your Side has talked with. They say the recall hasn’t been handled properly.

“For now, maybe satisfied. I have another year’s warranty. I just think that Samsung should step it up and take care of their customers,” said Dyer.

If you have a machine that has been recalled and can’t get through with customer service, keep trying. Knoxville-area technicians who work on the recalled have called saying they’re working overtime to keep up with the high demand. If you get an appointment for the repair, they’ll get to you as soon as possible.