Proposed bill would allow stylists, barbers to make house calls

WKRN Published: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Barbers and stylists could be doing business in your home if a law passes in the state legislature.

Currently, Tennessee law only allows barbers and stylists to perform services in the homes of people who are ill. However, a bill up for vote in the state senate Monday would broaden that to all homes.

That means, your stylists could soon be making house calls.

The senate is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m.

The house would still have to approve the bill if the senate passes it.

