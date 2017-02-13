Predators score 5 straight for 5-3 win over Dallas

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) controls the puck ahead of Dallas Stars right wing Brett Ritchie (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators rallied from 3-0 down to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 Sunday at Bridgestone Arena.

After a lackluster performance Saturday, the Predators came out swinging Sunday against the Stars, literally. In the first 10 minutes of the game Ryan Johansen, Vernon Fiddler and Calle Jarnkrok all earned penalties for fighting.

While the Predators came out ready to fight, the Stars came ready to play and got goals from Jamie Benn, Patrick Sharpe and Devin Shore to take a 3-0 lead 12 minutes into the second period.

After that, it was all Nashville. Roman Josi started the scoring for the Preds off a pass from Viktor Arvidsson for his eighth goal of the season. That made it 3-1.

Josi scored again on the power play in the opening seconds of the third period to make it a 3-2 game.

Four minutes later, it was Jarnkrok scoring his 11th goal of the season to tie it up at 3-3.

Just 1:22 late, the Predators had the lead when Filip Forsberg broke loose on a breakaway on the penalty kill and went between Kari Lehtonen’s legs to give Nashville the lead at 4-3.

Mike Fisher added an empty net goal in the Predators 5-3 win.

The Predators are now headed into the NHL’s mandatory five-day break.

