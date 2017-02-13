PetSmart canned dog food recalled due to metal contamination

PetSmart Grreat Choice® Canned Dog Food
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one of their brands of adult dog food because it may contain metal pieces which could be choking hazard to pets.

Grreat Choice® Canned Dog Food was sold nationwide at PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores. The recalled food includes 13.2 ounce cans of chicken and rice classic sold between October 10, 2016 and February 7, 2017. The cans have a UPC of 7-3725726116-7 and a best buy date of 8/5/19 lot 1759338.

The FDA says no other Grreat Choice products are impacted by this issue and PetSmart is not aware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to the food. Customers who purchased the recalled food should stop feeding it to their pets and bring any remaining cans to their local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange.

For more information about the voluntary recall or if customers have any questions, contact PetSmart Customer Service at 1-888-839-9638 between 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. CST.

