Oregon couple recreates first date at Globetrotters game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Harlem Globetrotters did their thing at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, Saturday but sitting court side was a couple whose story may have stolen the show.

Priscilla and Hank Downing have been married for almost 64 years. On Feb. 11, they recreated their first date when Hank invited Priscilla to a Harlem Globetrotters game.

“This is the first time we’ve been back,” Priscilla said with a laugh.

They were students at Oregon State University in February 1953 when they saw that first game.

Hank said he chose to take her to a Globetrotters game because, “it was a neutral type date. It wasn’t a boozin’ thing, or a dance. I don’t dance.”

The Globetrotters celebrated with the couple, too.

“We bring families together,” eight-year Globetrotter vet Hammer Harrison said. “That’s what we do. This is awesome.”