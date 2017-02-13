Oregon couple recreates first date at Globetrotters game

(Photo: KOIN)
(Photo: KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Harlem Globetrotters did their thing at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, Saturday but sitting court side was a couple whose story may have stolen the show.

(Courtesy: KOIN)
(Courtesy: KOIN)

Priscilla and Hank Downing have been married for almost 64 years. On Feb. 11, they recreated their first date when Hank invited Priscilla to a Harlem Globetrotters game.

“This is the first time we’ve been back,” Priscilla said with a laugh.

They were students at Oregon State University in February 1953 when they saw that first game.

Hank said he chose to take her to a Globetrotters game because, “it was a neutral type date. It wasn’t a boozin’ thing, or a dance. I don’t dance.”

The Globetrotters celebrated with the couple, too.

“We bring families together,” eight-year Globetrotter vet Hammer Harrison said. “That’s what we do. This is awesome.”

