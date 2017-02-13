New trial denied for convicted murderer Shawn Smoot

Related Coverage After 2 months in prison, Shawn Smoot files handwritten motion for retrial

KINGSTON (WATE) – A request for a new trial has been denied for convicted murder Shawn Smoot, according to the Roane County court clerk.

Smoot filed a handwritten motion for a new trial in September, two months after he began his prison term in the murder of his ex-girlfriend Brooke Morris. On August 4, Smoot was given life without the possibility of parole. The decision was made after five years of investigation and legal wrangling and 22 delays in the trial, mostly from Smoot requesting to have new attorneys on his case.

During the trial, Smoot’s defense attorney, Bob Jolley, told jurors there was no evidence Smoot was in Roane County the night Brooke Morris was murdered. Smoot also claimed there was “prejudicial error” when the court denied his motion of suppressing all hearsay evidence. He claims the statements do not fall under any of the Tennessee rules of evidence hearsay exceptions.