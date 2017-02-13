Lady Vols drop out of AP Top 25 poll after loss to Texas A&M

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Lady Vols dropped out of the Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Top 25 Poll for week 15 released Monday, following their loss to Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Lady Vols (16-9, 7-5 SEC) gave up an 11 point lead Sunday afternoon to the Aggies, losing 61-59.

The Lady Vols were ranked 24th in last week’s poll, after not having ranked since December 5. The team has now had 14 unranked weeks in the last two seasons, tying the number of unranked weeks Pat Summitt had in her entire career.

UConn tops this week’s women’s basketball poll after winning their 99th game in a row. Other ranked SEC teams include Mississippi State at number three, South Carolina at number six and Texas A&M at number 23.

AP Women’s Basketball Top 25 Week 15 RK TEAM RECORD PTS 1 Connecticut (33) 24-0 825 2 Maryland 25-1 787 3 Mississippi State 25-1 737 4 Florida State 23-2 703 4 Baylor 24-2 703 6 South Carolina 21-2 687 7 Notre Dame 23-3 621 8 Texas 20-4 582 9 Washington 24-3 571 10 Stanford 22-4 519 11 Oregon State 23-3 488 12 Ohio State 22-5 446 13 Duke 22-4 439 14 Louisville 22-6 412 15 NC State 19-6 321 16 Miami 19-6 313 17 DePaul 22-5 290 18 UCLA 18-7 280 19 Oklahoma 20-6 263 20 Michigan 21-5 178 21 Syracuse 18-8 143 22 South Florida 20-4 108 23 Texas A&M 19-6 67 24 Kansas State 18-7 66 25 Drake 20-4 51