Lady Vols drop out of AP Top 25 poll after loss to Texas A&M

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Lady Vols dropped out of the Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Top 25 Poll for week 15 released Monday, following their loss to Texas A&M on Sunday.
The Lady Vols (16-9, 7-5 SEC) gave up an 11 point lead Sunday afternoon to the Aggies, losing 61-59.
The Lady Vols were ranked 24th in last week’s poll, after not having ranked since December 5. The team has now had 14 unranked weeks in the last two seasons, tying the number of unranked weeks Pat Summitt had in her entire career.
UConn tops this week’s women’s basketball poll after winning their 99th game in a row. Other ranked SEC teams include Mississippi State at number three, South Carolina at number six and Texas A&M at number 23.
|AP Women’s Basketball Top 25 Week 15
|RK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PTS
|1
|Connecticut (33)
|24-0
|825
|2
|Maryland
|25-1
|787
|3
|Mississippi State
|25-1
|737
|4
|Florida State
|23-2
|703
|4
|Baylor
|24-2
|703
|6
|South Carolina
|21-2
|687
|7
|Notre Dame
|23-3
|621
|8
|Texas
|20-4
|582
|9
|Washington
|24-3
|571
|10
|Stanford
|22-4
|519
|11
|Oregon State
|23-3
|488
|12
|Ohio State
|22-5
|446
|13
|Duke
|22-4
|439
|14
|Louisville
|22-6
|412
|15
|NC State
|19-6
|321
|16
|Miami
|19-6
|313
|17
|DePaul
|22-5
|290
|18
|UCLA
|18-7
|280
|19
|Oklahoma
|20-6
|263
|20
|Michigan
|21-5
|178
|21
|Syracuse
|18-8
|143
|22
|South Florida
|20-4
|108
|23
|Texas A&M
|19-6
|67
|24
|Kansas State
|18-7
|66
|25
|Drake
|20-4
|51