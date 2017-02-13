How does Verizon’s new unlimited plan compare to other carriers?

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Verizon has been a longtime holdout in offering an unlimited data plan.

The wireless carrier launched a new plan Monday that offers unlimited data, talk time and texts for $80 per month for the first line, not counting fees and taxes. Customers can add up to four more lines for $45 per month each.

Sprint and T-Mobile recognized in unlimited data an opportunity to snare customers from heavyweights Verizon and AT&T, because carriers must poach each other’s customers to grow, the competition has intensified. While the competition still undercuts Verizon on price, Verizon’s plan delivers high definition video and lets users use their smartphone as a wireless hotspot for up to 10GB of data at no additional charge. T-Mobile and Sprint limit their mobile video streams.

Data cap

The big four carriers offer plans with unlimited talk, texting and data. However, that comes with a catch. When you hit a data limit, your data speeds are sent to the back of the line. Here are the data limits for each carrier

AT&T: 22GB

Sprint: 23GB

T-Mobile: 28GB

Verizon: 22GB

Cost

Here’s what a single plan costs on each of the four carriers, not including taxes, surcharges or additional fees:

AT&T: $100/month (In addition to DirectTV/U-verse service, which is required)

Sprint: $55/month (Current promotion is $50 through March 31, 2018)

T-Mobile: $70/month (With $5 auto-pay discount)

Verizon: $80/month

Cost for additional lines

AT&T: $40 for each additional line, fourth line free after bill credit

Sprint: Current promotion offers five lines for $90 through March 31, 2018. That breaks down to a first line for $50 a month, a second for $40, then up to three lines for free. Those prices require auto pay and do not include fees. After the promotion ends customers will pay $60 for the first line, $40 for a second, then $30 for each additional line up to 5 in total.

T-Mobile: $50 for second line, $20 for third and fourth lines

Verizon: $45 per line for up to four lines (Requires auto-pay enrollment)