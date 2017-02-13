Hardin Valley Acedemy’s Thomas Clay commits to Wingate University



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Signing day is in the books, but that didn’t mean every Knoxville-area athlete made their final decision.

After picking up 11 scholarship offers, Hardin Valley Academy’s Thomas Clay committed to Wingate University in North Carolina. The Hawk’s star receiver racked up 800 yards and eight scores in his senior season.

“When I went on my official visit I noticed about their football team they were all family. They were all brothers and stuck together with everything they did and I felt like I could get along with those people,” said Clay.

Clay helped the Hawks to their first playoff win in the fall.