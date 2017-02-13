Fox, Adebayo not injured as passengers in minor car accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky freshmen De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo were not injured as passengers in a car accident that occurred Sunday afternoon as they were returning to campus.

Lexington Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said a car the two were riding in rear-ended another vehicle on Nicholasville Road near Wilhite Drive about 12:45 p.m. Angel said an unidentified passenger in the car that was struck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Kentucky basketball spokesman Eric Lindsey said that since Fox and Adebayo were not one of the drivers, they called for another ride to campus to avoid being late for a meeting. Lindsey said police later met with the players at the team’s practice facility about the collision.

The 15th-ranked Wildcats (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) host Tennessee on Tuesday night.