FBI to review Nashville police investigation into officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation told Nashville’s police chief it plans to fully review the police department’s investigation into last week’s officer-involved shooting once it’s completed.

Chief Steve Anderson said he welcomes the FBI’s involvement after Attorney David Rivera told him about the bureau’s intentions.

Anderson called the move “good for this community and our police department,” adding, “I pledge to all of Nashville that a full, complete and accountable investigation is in progress.”

Previous story: Police: Gunman shot, killed by Nashville officer after traffic stop

Rivera issued a statement that said, “As we do in all cases of this nature, the United States Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, will monitor this investigation with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

The announcement comes as Metro police shared new details Monday into the death of Jocques Clemmons Friday at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville.

Authorities say further review of surveillance video shows someone else was sitting inside Clemmons’ SUV as he pulled into a parking space just before the shooting happened.

The passenger is seen getting out of the SUV and walking away after the police officer chases Clemmons off-screen.

Metro police say detectives consider the passenger to be a witness in the investigation, and they are working to identify him so an interview can take place.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows who was with Jocques Clemmons last Friday afternoon is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.