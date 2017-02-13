Dog found shot, strangled to death in Middle Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is investigating an animal cruelty case.

A dog was found 30 miles from his home. Deputies said the dog had been shot twice and choked to death on his own blood. A toddler’s shirt and two plastic bags were wrapped over the dog’s head and tied tightly around the neck.

After a necropsy, it was determined that the dog also had a stomach full of chicken. Investigators said they believe the shooter had the intent to kill.

Deputies were able to identify the dog’s owners by the collar on the dog. Harry and Christine England said their dog “Red” went missing the week before. They told CNN-afiliate WTVF he was a sweet dog who always waited for them to come home. They said they do not understand why or who would kill their dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Animal Care & Control at (931) 648-5750.