Puppy stolen from fenced-in yard reunited with owner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A puppy that was stolen from a fenced-in yard in North Nashville has been reunited with its owner.

Enzo, a 9-week-old, white Golden Retriever, returned home on Saturday.

Taylor Olcott said someone contacted her, saying they found her dog. She was able to pick up the puppy, who was in good condition and very excited to see her.

The Golden Retriever was was stolen Thursday afternoon from a home on 15th Avenue North.

Although Olcott had only had the pup for a couple of weeks, he had already stolen her heart.

“He is just the most angelic puppy ever. He was just perfect, truly perfect,” she said.

It’s not clear what happened to Enzo while he was gone, but there is growing concern about “pet flipping,” according to the president of Adopt a Golden Nashville.

She said the animals are often moved to different cities and sold on Craigslist.

They encourage having I.D. tags on your pets, having them micro-chipped, not leaving them unattended and being aware of your surroundings.