Man’s body found in burned, vacant Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man’s body was found inside a vacant home that caught fire Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of 45th Avenue North at 8:44 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames, with the heaviest flames coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within 15 minutes.

They then did a primary and secondary search of the property but didn’t find anyone. The home, which had no electricity or gas, was deemed to have been vacant for the past three months.

On Saturday afternoon, a group authorized to salvage materials from the home searched through the house.

After more than an hour of searching, they found a man’s body hidden behind an opened refrigerator door and covered with debris.

Metro police are working to identify the man and find out what led to his death.

Meanwhile, firefighters are investigating the cause of the house fire.

They say it appeared to have started on the back porch, and there was no immediate sign of arson.