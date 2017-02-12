Lady Vols go ice-cold, lose to Texas A&M 61-59

Knoxville (WATE) – With just under nine minutes to go Sunday afternoon, a Mercedes Russell bucket would give the 24th ranked Tennessee Lady Vols a 58-47 lead against Texas A&M. It would be the last field goal they’d score. Nine minutes, and a couple of questionable calls later, Tennessee was again left to wonder what happened as the Aggies stormed back for a stunning 61-59 win.

“We still got a lot of basketball to go but this one obviously hurts a little bit,” head coach Holly Warlick said after the game.

A win would have launched Tennessee (16-9, 7-5 SEC) into a three-way tie with the Aggies (19-6, 9-3 SEC) and Kentucky for third-place in the SEC. Instead, the Lady Vols drop to fifth in the conference.

“This was a must win for us in my opinion,” Warlick admitted. “So a great opportunity for us, and we let it slip away.”

Junior center Mercedes Russell led the Lady Vols with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Alexa Middleton chipped in 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting, but they were the only members of Tennessee in double figures.

For the second day in a row, a blatant missed call late in the game hurt Tennessee’s chances. On Saturday, it was a missed goal-tend. On Sunday, it was an obvious turnover by the Aggies that went against Tennessee with 2:50 left. Texas A&M hit a three pointer on the ensuing possession to tie the game at 59.

But look no further than a 5-point fourth quarter for the big reason the Lady Vols lost a head-scratched Sunday. Tennessee missed it’s final 11 shots over the final 8:50 of the game, while Texas A&M clawed back for the victory.

Following the game, Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair lambasted the media (and likely- the fans) for what he perceives as unfair treatment of Warlick.

“Holly is doing one hell of a job,” Blair said. “Since my national championship, if I had made 3 Elite 8’s and a Sweet 16, they would’ve built a statue for me, and my money would have been sky high. It’s time you get off your wagon and realize you’re in a different era right now. When you replace a legend… that’s the hardest job in America.”

Tennessee travels to Alabama (15-10, 3-9 SEC) Thursday night.