KPD: Man taken to hospital after Knoxville shooting, roll over crash

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
roll-over-crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man has been transported to the hospital after a roll over crash at Magnolia and North Cherry Street near Advanced Auto Parts.

Knoxville Police confirm a shooting incident contributed the incident. A search for the shooting suspect is underway.

At this time it is not known if the driver was hit in the shooting. Knoxville Police are still investigating. WATE 6 On Your Side crews are at the scene. More details are expected to emerge Sunday afternoon.

