Knoxville woman responds to controversial legislation

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- Lillith Vaughn describes herself as a diva, a showgirl, a hairstylist and above all someone “born to be a star”.

“This is who I am. There’s no denying it. When you meet me, there’s no ‘oh that’s just a gay man playing dress up.’ No. I am a woman.” said Vaughn.

Vaughn is a transgender woman born and raised in East Tennessee. She says she’s lucky; her family was supportive of her throughout her life.

“That’s how it should be for everyone. Love shouldn’t change for anyone. Just because you don’t believe something or think something is wrong, that doesn’t make you right.” Said Vaughn.

“You can’t dictate what someone else does in their life especially when it’s not hurting anyone.”

She says the legislation would be like “taking two steps forward and three steps back” from progress. Vaughn works at Absinthe Salon and says it’s because she is surrounded by positive people everyday.

“We’re just a bunch of weirdos who like to do hair and make Knoxville a little bit brighter and fun.” Said Vaughn.

Vaughn says she transitioned during high school and says with this kind of legislation, it wouldn’t have been the same experience.

“It’s a bathroom like, stop. It’s ridiculous. Things like this should never be an issue. We are not in there trying to peep on you or try to make you uncomfortable. It’s a bathroom, that’s why we’re there,” said Vaughn.