Jesse Wheeler wins Bassmaster Elite at Cherokee Lake

Knoxville (WATE) – 26-year old Jesse Wheeler reeled in a $100,000 prize and a whole lot of bragging rights Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The first event of the Bassmaster Elite Series season took place on Cherokee Lake in Johnson City, and Wheeler’s four day total of 69 pounds, 13 ounces was the best of the 100 plus anglers that descended on East Tennessee for the week.

Wheeler’s final day catch of 18 pounds and 3 ounces was his best day of his tournament, helping him jump from third to first on moving day.

Tennessee was well represented at the event, with Mt. Carmel’s David Mullins (64 pounds, 4 ounces) finishing seventh and Knoxville’s very own Ott DeFoe (62 pounds, 1 ounce) finishing tenth.